Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 4.2%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 23,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Trundle Project located in the Central West of New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Brazilian Diamonds Limited and changed its name to Kincora Copper Limited in January 2011.

