Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. 17,389,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,703,596. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

