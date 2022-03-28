Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.87) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.67) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.83 ($4.66).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.22. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

