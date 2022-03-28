Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

