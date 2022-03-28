Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $22,184.45 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $22,184.45 and approximately $106.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 102% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

