Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.50

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €13.50 ($14.84) and last traded at €13.03 ($14.32), with a volume of 604596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.30 ($14.62).

KCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.96 ($14.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

