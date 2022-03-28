Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Earns Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.70 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.15. 183,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$602.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

