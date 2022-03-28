Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Lowered to €155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

