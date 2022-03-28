Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

