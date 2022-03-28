Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.