K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.03 ($19.81).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF traded up €0.64 ($0.70) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €29.66 ($32.59). 1,539,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a one year high of €25.77 ($28.32).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.