K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €38.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from €17.00 ($18.68) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

