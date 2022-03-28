KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Volume Increase

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,354 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

