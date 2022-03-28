Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$42.30 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$33.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

