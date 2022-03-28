Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 39.4% in March

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 350,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LAKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
LAKE stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.
About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.