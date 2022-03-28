Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 39.4% in March

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 350,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.