Lamprell (LON:LAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.95

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.95 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.95 ($0.39), with a volume of 196792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Lamprell alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The company has a market cap of £123.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.58.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.