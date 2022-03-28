Landbox One Day Volume Reaches $103.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $87,692.31 and $103.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

