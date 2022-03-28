Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in March

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth approximately $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $19,901,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at $14,616,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCA opened at $9.76 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

