LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €40.57 ($44.58) and last traded at €40.79 ($44.82). 260,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.08 ($45.14).

LXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.00 ($79.12).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.78 and a 200 day moving average of €53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

