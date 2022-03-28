Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.62 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $80.66 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.87.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.