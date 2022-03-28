Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.15.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

