Lattice Token Price Up 22.5% This Week (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC on exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $312,538.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

