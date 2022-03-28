LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €120.00 by Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.61 ($156.72).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €104.20 ($114.51). 175,431 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.98. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

