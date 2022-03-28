LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target Cut to €120.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $$113.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 294. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

