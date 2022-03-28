Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 330 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LGEN. Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349.50 ($4.60).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 271.90 ($3.58) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a market cap of £16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,012.24). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,172.43). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.