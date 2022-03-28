Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

LDOS opened at $108.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

