Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lennox International worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $319,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 421.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $260.23 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

