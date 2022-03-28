Levolution (LEVL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,731.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $20,731.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00109828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.