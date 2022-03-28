Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68. 69,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 115,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.