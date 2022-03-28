Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68. 69,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 115,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.
Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:LBC)
