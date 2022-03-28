Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.03. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 27,115 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.