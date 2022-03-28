Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LCLP traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,858,494. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Life Clips Company Profile (Get Rating)
