Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,858,494. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

