Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Buys $24,454.50 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LMB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. 28,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
About Limbach (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.