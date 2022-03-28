Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 6.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. 2,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 275,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,367 shares of company stock worth $1,567,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

