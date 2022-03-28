Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $833.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.