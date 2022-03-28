Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 12,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,220,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

SMAR stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,928. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

