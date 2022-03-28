Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 6,700 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $74,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $45.40 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $152.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

