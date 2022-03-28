Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 7,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $133.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

