Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 12,000 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $132.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

