Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 11,700 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.