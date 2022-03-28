Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

RingCentral stock opened at $118.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

