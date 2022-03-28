Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.10 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 47.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 867.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,936,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.