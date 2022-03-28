Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,641,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after buying an additional 137,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

