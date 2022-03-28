Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $2.32 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $96.32 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

