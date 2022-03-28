Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $2.99 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 110.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $127.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.