Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 108.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

