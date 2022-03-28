Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $4.63 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

