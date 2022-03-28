Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $73.82 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $278.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

