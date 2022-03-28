Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Zendesk worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zendesk by 926.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.