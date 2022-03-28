Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.72 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,400,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.