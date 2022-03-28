Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.72 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,400,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.