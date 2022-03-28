Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.97 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 187,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Applied Materials by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $137.03 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.